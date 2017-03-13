SNP MP Mhairi Black ‘hates’ being at Westminster and may not stand for re-election

Mhairi Black, Britain’s youngest MP, has revealed she may stand down at the next general election.

The SNP firebrand, who has represented Paisley and Renfrewshire South since May 2015, has said she “hates” being at Westminster and finds it “depressing”.

Asked directly if she will stand for re-election, she told The Sunday Post: “I don’t know.”

And 22-year-old Ms Black – a household name after becoming the UK’s youngest MP since 1667 – added: “You should only stand in politics if you think there is a need for you to be in it.”

She said of working at the House of Commons: “It has been nearly two years and I still hate the place.

“It is depressing.

“It is the personal elements – it is a pain to come up and down every week and you are working with a number of people you find quite troubling.

“Professionally, it is more just that so little gets done.

“It is so old and defunct in terms of its systems and procedures – a lot of the time, it is just a waste of time.”

The revelation that she may stand down in 2020 when the next general election is due will surprise supporters who have hailed her as a plain-speaking politician who young voters can relate to.

Last week, she made headlines when she seemingly mouthed “you talk *****, hen” while Tory minister Caroline Nokes was debating housing benefit cuts in the House of Commons.

But Ms Black says she is fed up of being asked about her youth.

“I’m sick of folk mentioning it,” she said. “During the campaign, no one asked about my age, it was all in-depth political questions.

“What I always say is that trying to tailor politics to be ‘young, hip and cool’ is exactly the kind of patronising guff that puts off young folk. If you want to talk to young folk about politics then just talk politics. They will listen.”

She laughs off the idea that she is viewed by some as a future SNP leader.

“Have you seen how little personal time Nicola Sturgeon has? I wouldn’t fancy that at all,” she said.

But asked if she would agree to be the poster girl for the Yes campaign if there’s is a second independence referendum, she said: “I would do whatever I need to do. It is why I got into this whole game, so aye I would. Independence is going to happen.

“I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but it is going to happen. All roads point to it.”

While Ms Black is unsure if she wants to be an MP again, she says she is relaxed about her future.

“I have a habit of falling into things,” she said.

“I fell into university, fell into this and have fallen into most jobs I’ve had.”