SNP and Lib Dem councillors have held talks in what could be the first steps towards a coalition being formed on Dundee City Council.

SNP leader John Alexander and deputy leader Willie Sawers met Fraser Macpherson and Craig Duncan yesterday — following Thursday’s local elections, in which no party gained an overall majority.

The SNP is still the largest party on the council with 14 elected members — two short of the 16 needed to form an overall majority.

Speaking to the Tele, Lib Dem group leader Fraser Macpherson said: “We met with the SNP group as John Alexander approached us to do so.

“I can genuinely say that we had positive and constructive discussions.

“We have swapped manifestos and will meet again on Friday to see how things are.

“Both groups will need a little bit of time to digest what the other group is proposing.”

Mr Macpherson said he was “very conscious” of the fact there were only two Lib Dem councillors elected, and did not rule out talks with other parties.

He added: “There are several issues in the city which we want to prioritise in the event of any deal being made, including investment in our older schools.

“Speed limits being lowered in residential areas is a key issue, as is a coherent strategy in building up our district shopping centres — Lochee, Perth Road and Broughty Ferry — to entice shoppers and businesses.

“We will meet again on Friday, but I would stress, we met with the SNP because they approached us.

“We would be willing to have the same discussions with the Labour and Conservative groups if they want to have them.”