Dundee’s SNP group will be given “breathing space” to form an administration on the city council, an opposition leader said today.

Talks have been taking place among various political parties and between political opponents in Dundee after Thursday’s local authority election — which saw no party emerge with an overall majority.

It means that the SNP, which secured 14 of the 29 seats, will either have to run a minority administration or team up with other councillors in order to stay in power.

There was speculation on Friday that Labour, the Conservatives, the Lib Dems and Independent candidate Ian Borthwick could team up to create a 15-member administration and force the SNP into forming the opposition.

But Kevin Keenan, the Labour group leader, admitted today that the Nationalists held most of the cards — and believes they could look to sign up Mr Borthwick to secure a majority.

He said: “I think that the SNP have got the numbers and have their sights set on forming an administration.

“I would have thought they could offer Ian Borthwick the job of Lord Provost.

“The SNP will call a first meeting as early as they can.

“There’s no set time limit on doing so but if it stretches out other parties have got to start thinking about whether they can form an administration. I’m sure if they are a left-of-centre party they will give their support to Councillor Borthwick.”

The Labour group did not hold any informal discussions over the weekend, and no formal talks are planned this week.

Mr Keenan added: “The SNP have got 14 of the seats — they can try their best to run with a minority administration.

“We’re giving them that breathing space to do so.”

Meanwhile, Lib Dem chief Fraser Macpherson, who was re-elected to the West End ward, was due to meet SNP group leader John Alexander today to discuss a potential coalition between the parties.

Mr Macpherson said: “If for no reason other than politeness we should be prepared to speak to any party that wants to speak to us.

“We’re willing to speak to all parties that want to speak to us and that is the direction in which we are going.”