SNP conference: ‘Civil War’, child poverty pledge and other key takeaways

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon brought the SNP’s 86th annual conference to a close on Monday without the usual rapturous applause.

It was the party’s first virtual national event, swapping venues like the P&J Live for an impressive online portal allowing members to meet and greet and the majority of speeches and addresses to go off (almost) without a hitch.

Here are the main takeaways from the party’s conference.

It is not entirely surprising the prospect of Scotland becoming independent was raised throughout a conference of members of the Scottish National Party, so this will not be considered one of the main talking points.

Tackling child poverty

Ms Sturgeon, in her closing remarks, highlighted the government’s commitment to the Scottish Child Payment.

Low-income families will receive an extra £10 per week for every child — initially for children up to age six and then for every child up to age 16 — from the Scottish Social Security in February.

The SNP leader announced a funding bridge of £100 million, which will mitigate the gap on benefit payments until then, as well as support coronavirus victims and the homeless, she added.

This was welcomed by charities, including the Child Poverty Action Group.

A £100 cash grant to families in receipt of free school meals will be offered before Christmas, Ms Sturgeon promised.

Civil War