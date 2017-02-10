Snowfall arrives in continental blast

Cold continental winds blowing over the North Sea brought a blast of winter to Tayside and north-east Fife today.

The region woke up to a blanket of snow after around a centimetre fell overnight, with further heavy flurries throughout the morning.

A Met Office spokesman said the snowfall had been caused by a weather system moving in from across the water.

He told the Tele it was likely snow showers would continue throughout today and overnight into Saturday.

He said: “We forecasted that we’d be getting some snow showers coming from the North Sea so it hasn’t necessarily been unexpected.

“It’s come about from cold air coming from the continent and picking up moisture over the North Sea as it was coming in towards the Dundee and Angus area.

“It’s probably lying as far down as Perth and Fife but there’s a centimetre of lying snow across Dundee.

“We’re expecting this to continue during the day today.

“This will continue through the night but we’re not expecting much more after that, maybe another centimetre of snow.”

The spokesman went on to say that, despite the “light dusting” on the region, it’s likely the showers will turn to rain as the mercury creeps up in the days ahead.

He said: “Tomorrow the showers will turn into heavier rain, particularly at lower levels in Dundee.

“Anywhere above 300 metres or so should get a bit of snow — towards the likes of Blairgowrie — otherwise it’s a bit of a light dusting today and overnight into the weekend before the rain.”

However, he added: “If anyone is heading south towards Edinburgh or the Borders we’re expecting heavier snowfalls tomorrow — they may well see 4-5cm of snow there. With winds increasing, it will also feel quite fresh.”

Tayside Contracts sent gritters out onto streets today and there were also snow ploughs clearing side roads and pavements.

Meanwhile, police in Fife attended a minor crash early today on the A92 at Moonzie, where a car skidded on a patch of ice and hit a kerb at the side of the road. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said nobody had been injured.