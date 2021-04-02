Snow warnings issued for parts of Perthshire on Easter Sunday

Yellow snow warnings have been issued for parts of northern Perthshire this Easter Sunday, despite blue skies and sunny weather earlier this week.

The warning, which comes into place at 6pm on Sunday, claims heavy and frequent snow showers may effect travel in the area, with potential interference to roads, railways and bus services.

It is believed that the difficulties will last just over 24 hours, with things set to calm down late on Monday night.

Towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlochry lie within the warning area.

A statement on the Met Office website reads: “Frequent heavy snow showers will affect northern Scotland on Sunday night and Monday and may lead to some travel disruption.

“Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”