Snow to hit Britain in ‘short, cold snap’ around General Election

Britain is expected to be blanketed in heavy snow the night before election day.

Voters will flock to polling stations on December 12, but Arctic conditions could put a spanner in the works for some.

The Met Office has said that on Sunday rain and transient mountain snow will cross the UK, followed by blustery showers, heaviest in the west.

The forecaster said that “unsettled” weather will continue into the week.

They added that there was “a low risk of more widespread snow on the northern edge of rain bands.”

Netweather charts have indicated that short-lived cold snaps will come mainly from north-westerly and northerly winds and will affect northern areas most frequently.

A statement on the Netweather website said: “Snow events will probably be quite frequent in the north, but lying snow at low levels will tend to be short lived due to the mobile nature of the pattern which will lead to alternating mild and cold spells.”

The country will heads to the polls for the first time in December in almost a centenary.