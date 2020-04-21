Snow Patrol join Amy Macdonald and other musicians in campaign for protective equipment

Snow Patrol and singer/songwriter Amy MacDonald are among the Scottish musicians urging businesses to donate PPE to those working on the frontline of the Covid-19 outbreak.

MedSupplyDrive Scotland recently launched an appeal for firms to help ensure frontline staff have enough equipment to protect them.

As well as Snow Patrol – who formed in Dundee – and Amy MacDonald, Mogwai, The Pastels, Camera Obscura, Aidan Moffat and Kathryn Joseph have also taken to social media to voice their support as part of the #musiciansforPPE campaign.

Amy MacDonald has recorded a video urging firms to get involved.

She said: “Businesses can donate PPE to the service delivery centres/entrances of any of their local healthcare facilities. They need masks, goggles, hazmat or boiler suits, gloves and visors. If you are a business and you have any of this stuff and you can donate it then please do.”