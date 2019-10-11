Snow Patrol to perform ‘intimate’ 45-minute gig at Dundee venue

Snow Patrol will perform an “intimate” gig at a Dundee club.

The band, formed in Dundee in 1994, have confirmed the gig will take place at Fat Sam’s Live on November 3.

***SNOW PATROL IN DUNDEE***

We are super excited to announce that we are hosting @snowpatrol for an intimate album launch show at @fatsams on November 3rd! Ticket bundles ON SALE NOW!!!!https://t.co/fyMlreKD5E #SnowPatol #Dundee — Assai UK (@Assai_UK) October 11, 2019

The show will be for Assai Records customers as part of an exclusive launch for their new album, Reworked.

A statement on the record store’s website said: “This will be a very special intimate show and is expected to be an early evening show, lasting around 45 mins.

“‘Reworked’ is released on the 8th November (subject to change) and will not be available before this date.”

Tickets can be purchased at this link.