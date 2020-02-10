Video: Snow and more high winds on the way for Dundee after flooding

Dundee is set for snow and more high winds today after yellow alerts were issued by weather experts.

The latest storms follow a weekend of chaos when the country was lashed by gusts of wind up to 90mph and flooding brought by Storm Ciara.

The Met Office has now issued yellow warnings of snow and wind across most of Scotland, including Tayside, for today and Tuesday with winds of up to 60mph.

⚠️Yellow warnings in force ⚠️ A reminder of the wind, snow and ice warnings across the north of the UK over the next three days Latest info 👉https://t.co/ewn58dwTLR Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/u9C2mUzIi8 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2020

Forecasters say that strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions while there may be up to 20cm of snow by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.

As the Tele was going to press around 9.30am this morning, snow could be seen falling as the mercury plunged.

The Met Office warning states: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday.

“Snow will gradually build up and in a few locations, accumulations of over 20cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes in Scotland.”

One man had a lucky escape at Pitkerro Road yesterday afternoon when chimney pots were blown off nearby roofs and crashed just feet in front of him.

Part of the road was cordoned off by police at the corner of Baldovan Terrace yesterday afternoon around 3pm.

A police officer at the scene said: “The man could have been killed. The chimneys landed just in front of him and some of the debris bounced up and hit him on the chest.

“Thankfully he was uninjured, just shocked.”

More debris from broken chimneys was spotted on Albert Street.

And on Saturday three people were hurt after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth.

Revellers were “millimetres” from death when the roof of a popular nightspot collapsed, sending chunks of masonry on to the pavement below.

Three people were hurt and more than 80 were evacuated from The Venue on St John Street after a chimney breast from a neighbouring building fell on to the roof .

Owner Frank Burgerseed said it was a stroke of luck that the incident happened early in the evening and during bad weather, meaning there were no smokers standing where the debris landed.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Riverside Drive was flooded yesterday and the Tay Road Bridge closed to all traffic for most of the day as wind speeds were recorded at up to 52mph.

Fire and rescue crews were called out to pump water away from the road while on Dudhope Gardens a tree was blown over and blocked the road for motorists.