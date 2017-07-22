Snooker legend and four-time world champion John Higgins is coming to Dundee.

The “Wizard of Wishaw” will be heading to Tivoli Snooker Club in Bonnybank Road on September 2 as organisers aim to raise funds for a good cause in the city.

Higgins will be playing at least eight frames of snooker, with the public having their chance to step up to take on the master.

He will be the third player in under a year to appear at the club after Jimmy White helped raise £1,300 for Maggie’s Cancer Centre and Steve Davis’s appearance raised £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Dundee.

It comes just a few months after Higgins’ narrow World Championship defeat to Mark Selby.

Jim Carroll, owner of Tivoli Snooker Club, said: “It’s great to get another legend like John at the club, as it gets our name out there while we hopefully raise lots of money for charity.

“We still don’t have anyone in mind for September, so we are asking people to get in touch with causes they think are worthwhile. We want to keep it as local as possible though.”

The eight frames due to be played will be made up of four VIP purchases, two by raffle for the general public and two for the charity involved.

Jim added: “It’s a feather in the cap for the club to get John.

“He doesn’t go to every exhibition he can — he carefully chooses what he does. The last two events we have done have gone down really well.

“Jimmy and Steve didn’t just play the frames and leave, both stayed for at least an hour after, mingling with people and having a pint.

“I know John and he’s a really down to earth guy so I’m sure he may do the same.

“If September goes really well, then we are planning for another really big name to come.”

Chris says that two VIP tables are still up for grabs, so has asked businesses to get in touch with the club should they want to purchase any for clients. People wishing to enter the raffle for a chance to play the Wizard of Wishaw should email sales@taysidesnooker.co.uk.