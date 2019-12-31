Sniffer dogs called as police hunt man caught breaking into Dundee home

Sniffer dogs were called out last night following a break-in at a home in Dundee.

The break-in took place at Albert Road in Broughty Ferry on Monday December 30 at 10.15pm – but the culprit had fled the scene before police officers arrived with sniffer dogs.

One witness said: “I was out walking dog about 10.20, and a couple in Albert Road, their house must have been intruded, cause as I was passing he mistook me and was away to hit me with his walking aide, he did kinda say sorry but scared my dog, then police arrived just after.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of a house breaking by forced entrey at a property in Albert Road, Broughty Ferry at 1015pm on Monday December 30 2019.

“Police are now following a positive line of enquiry.”