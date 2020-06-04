Sniffer dogs and cops swarm Dundee park after danger driver ditches car and escapes

A dramatic car chase ended with a speeding motorist ditching his car and escaping into a park with police and sniffer dogs in hot pursuit.

Witnesses who live nearby said the driver had hit “incredibly high” speeds while being chased by officers on Fountainbleau Drive in Fintry.

The driver soon abandoned his vehicle and ran into the nearby Finlathen Park in an attempt to escape the officers behind him.

Canine units were soon called in to track down the criminal, and dogs were sent into the park.

Many residents were left shocked and confused by the action, after seeing a large number of police around the park and in the nearby neighbourhood.

One resident said: “I saw someone driving dangerously, going full pelt down the road and being chased by two police cars and a white BMW.

“There were dogs here as well, they sent them into the park to look for the guy.

“This is a main road, but it was fairly quiet at the time.”

Another witness said: “I didn’t see the car it came by so fast, I just saw the police chasing after it.

“There were a lot of vehicles up here during the day, about half a dozen cars and the dog van, riot vans too.

“It came up at some speed, I heard it before I saw it.

“Stuff like that doesn’t happen very frequently up here.”

The driver managed to escape from the police officers, who are still attempting to trace the suspect.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have attended Finlathen Park after a car was abandoned in the area after failing to stop when signalled by police around 12.35pm on Tuesday, 2 June, 2020.

“A brief pursuit took place before the car was abandoned.

“Nobody has been injured and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.”