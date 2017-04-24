Police Scotland is appealing for information after a sneak-in theft which happened in Main Street, Dundee sometime between midnight and 8.30am this morning.

A metal box containing medication, along with a jar of coffee was stolen from the 90 year old male victim’s home.

In appealing for information to assist enquiries Tayside Division would also warn of the dangers of consuming medication that belongs to another person.

Clearly any medication can be dangerous if taken by someone other than the person it is prescribed to and if taken in unprescribed quantities.