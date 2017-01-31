An investigation has been launched after a thief struck at a Dundee city centre takeway.

The incident happened at Marco Polo in Hawkhill in the early hours of Monday between 3am and 5am.

A jacket containing a sum of cash, believed to be a low three-figure sum, and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone were stolen.

The eatery was open at the time of the theft.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are keen to speak to a man in connection with the incident, he is aged 35-39 years of age of slim build wearing a light brown cardigan and jeans.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference CR/2684/17 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”