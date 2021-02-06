Horror as snare trap found in city park for second time in weeks

Local dog walkers were left horrified this week after a snare trap was found at Broughty Ferry’s rock gardens.

The trap, which was spotted by a man out walking his two dogs on Monday, is the second to be found in a city park in the last 30 days.

Snare traps, which are often used to capture and kill wildlife, can also be dangerous to dogs and cats.

The devices are designed to tighten around part of an animal’s body in order to hold them in place, however they can be fatal if they catch a creature’s neck.

The Broughty Ferry trap is the second to have been found in the city recently, with another being discovered in Camperdown Country Park at the start of the year.

‘Keep your eyes open for these traps’

Morag Pacione, the professional dog walker who first found the Camperdown trap, said the news was “disappointing.”

She told the Tele: “I think that someone is trying to be a backwoodsman without actually bothering to go out to the backwoods.

“From what I can guess, a lot of these traps were probably laid in summer, but are just being found now because it’s colder and a lot of the foliage covering them has gone.

“It’s disappointing that more have been found, especially in somewhere like the rock gardens where there are so many cats and dogs out and about.

“It’s such an urban area, there are so many houses nearby – and where there’s houses there’s pets.

“I would ask that people going out on lockdown walks keep their eyes open for these traps so that we can get them sorted.”

Concerns from public

A post warning dog walkers of the dangers presented by snare traps also garnered a huge response from the city’s pet owners, with some labelling the “sick.”

**SHARED BY ONE OF OUR FOLLOWERS**❌❌**please share ***❌❌I was along at the Barnhill Rock Garden with the dog's today… Posted by Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus on Monday, February 1, 2021

One user wrote: “Honestly, what is going on? Between this and trying to poison dogs. Truly shocking.”

Other commenters also claimed to have spotted more traps throughout the city.

One said: “They’re everywhere, I nearly stood in one at the back of Whitfield last week.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan urged dog walkers to be wary.

He said: “If someone is out here trying to hunt then I would suggest that they do it elsewhere, and if this is being done for a more malevolent reason then I would say it’s a police matter.

“While I would stress that all dogs in the rock gardens should be on a leash, other areas such as the nature reserve nearby and the beach are fine to let dogs go.

“I would just urge dog owners to use social media to keep themselves aware of these things.”