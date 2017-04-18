Snappy Tots has now closed for online submissions.

However, if you have missed entering don’t worry.

After some feedback from our readers, and to ensure the competition is accessible to everyone, between now and the photos being revealed in paper we will be out in the community and visiting local nurseries to make sure anyone who wants to enter is included in our fantastic competition.

We are working tirelessly to pull together all the entries so don’t miss our photo supplement on Tuesday May 2.

Good luck.