Snappy Shopper: Dundee tech firm adds to leadership team as it plans 400 jobs

The firm behind grocery ordering app Snappy Shopper has expanded its senior team as it plans to create 400 new jobs.

Snappy Group, which includes Snappy Shopper and Hungrrr, has appointed Caroline MacGregor as chief people officer.

She joins from Philip Morris International where she was head of enablement and change.

There she led the transformation of global on-boarding throughout the pandemic and managed an £8 million portfolio to develop a new model for talent acquisition.

At The Snappy Group, Caroline will be tasked with creating a strategy to deliver the company’s ambitious growth plans.

The firm, valued at more than £65m, hopes to create 400 new jobs over the next three years.

At least 200 of the new roles will be in Dundee.

Crucial point for Dundee firm

Ms MacGregor said: “I’m excited to be joining the business at such a crucial point in its scale up strategy.

“The pandemic means people have new expectations of work.

“I’ll be working with Snappy colleagues to create a fresh and compelling employer brand that attracts and retains diverse talent, and a culture where people can thrive and grow as we scale.”

Also joining Snappy Group is new group operations director Lisa Venter.

She has experience in operational and growth marketing across technology businesses, including at Skyscanner.

Prior to this, she held a variety of brand marketing roles across a wide range of start-ups.

She was also chief operating officer at Hypergrowth, an agency specialising in advising start-ups.

She said: “The opportunity to work with such a fast-growing business, especially one created in Dundee, really stood out to me.

“There is much I admire about The Snappy Group, but its mission to bring on demand convenience to local high streets is what struck me the most.

“I’m excited to work alongside some great minds to help create the vision and strategy to drive the business through its next stage of growth.”

‘Wealth of expertise’ joining Snappy Group

The appointments follow the addition of former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King as board adviser.

It also follows a near £20m investment, which includes a £6m strategic investment from PayPoint.

That will enable the company to continue its development over the next few years.

The firm has grown from 220 to 1,700 business partners since December 2019.

It also has more than one million users across the UK.

The Snappy Group co-founder and chief executive Mike Callachan said: “We are thrilled to have been able to attract Caroline and Lisa to the team.

“They bring a wealth of experience from highly established retail and technology businesses.

“That will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth plans.

“We are well placed to compete in this fast-changing market.

“We are progressing with our recruitment process at pace.”