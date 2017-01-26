Home » Life » Animal Life » Snapped! Boy surfer photo-bombed by shark

Snapped! Boy surfer photo-bombed by shark

By Press Association,

A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.

Chris Hasson said he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 110 miles north of Sydney, on Tuesday when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

AUSTRALIA Shark 063142

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course.

Mr Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile great white about 8ft long.

James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin said the photographed shark was possibly a small great white.

Eden was not injured.

Show Comments

Cancel