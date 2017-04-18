Snap General Election date announced

Theresa May has called an early general election for June 8 in an announcement which has stunned Westminster.

The Prime Minister had repeatedly denied that she would call an election before the next scheduled poll in 2020.

But following a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street she said she would go to the country this year.

The Prime Minister said: “Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit.”

She concluded by saying it was “with reluctance” that she reached herdecision but added: “It is with strong conviction that I believe it is necessary to secure a strong and stable leadership this country needs.”

