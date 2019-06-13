Snake walker lured to Dundee park and attacked

A woman and her dad had logs thrown at them while out walking their dogs and pet snake in a Dundee park.

Bethany and dad, Lee Reid, were walking three-year-old black lab Freya and 12-year-old border terrier Pippin at Balgay Hill in Balgay Park.

They had also taken Bethany’s pet corn snake Citrus, who “needed some air”, and Bethany had the snake round her neck.

She said they heard a young teenage boy cry for help claiming he was “being raped” and the pair ran to assist.

However when they got there, they saw a couple of teenage boys hiding in trees, who began shouting abuse and throwing logs at them.

Bethany, 19, from Lochee, said: “Logs were getting launched down the hill at us but they didn’t hit us because there was lots of foliage.

“My dad shouted and they started swearing at us and asked my dad if he wanted a fight.

“I didn’t want him to get attacked or injured and we didn’t know how many of them were up there, so we left and went back to the car.”

The incident happened on Sunday at around 9pm.

Bethany and Lee, 56, believed it was a one-off and returned to the same area to walk their dogs on Monday evening around the same time.

Bethany said: “We noticed a 2L bottle of juice lying at the bottom of the blue bridge near to the bandstand and splats of water on the ground.

“I looked up and saw about eight or nine young teenage boys up on the bridge.”

She said a male cyclist in his 30s or 40s approached on his bike and they warned him of the boys’ presence on the bridge.

The youths threw an object at the cyclist which missed, threw a water balloon which hit him on the head, then bombarded him with verbal abuse.

Bethany continued: “I want to warn people that this is happening. It’s a popular area for dog walkers, that stuff would really hurt if it hit anyone from such a height.

“Or if you had a nervous dog, that could cause them to bolt.

“My dad and I have been walking there for years but it’s made me a bit fearful. It’s a big group of boys and if they ganged up on anyone they could really hurt them.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police attended on Balgay Hill, Dundee, shortly before 9pm on Monday following reports of youths causing annoyance in the area. No youths were traced in the immediate vicinity when officers attended.”