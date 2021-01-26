A teenage thief who forced his way into the Overgate and tried to make himself a smoothie before being chased through a shoe shop has been locked up.

CCTV footage captured Shaun MacNair jumping over Fuel juice bar’s counter in the early hours and making a drink for himself. The 18-year-old then stole clothing from Schuh before being apprehended by police.

MacNair has now been jailed after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the crimes on October 9.

The court heard how MacNair, who was wearing dark clothing with his face covered, broke into the Overgate through the Bank Street entrance just before 1am.

“The accused entered the juice bar climbing over the counter and tried to make a drink for himself with yoghurt and chocolate,” fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said previously.

“He climbed over the counter again and removed a large kitchen knife.

“At 1.36am, the accused was seen entering Schuh. The alarm was activated, and police were called.”

© Kris Miller

MacNair was caught on camera putting items into bags before the police arrived and caught him.

In response to being cautioned and charged, he said: “I took those from Schuh. They are for my kid.”

The teen also pleaded guilty to forcing his way into a man’s flat four days earlier.

Mr Duncan said a resident in the block on Stirling Street shouted at MacNair to stop banging on a door.

MacNair said: “The guy upstairs is due me money so I’m trying to break into his flat. Do you have a problem with that?”

MacNair, a prisoner at Polmont young offenders’ institution, pleaded guilty to breaking into a flat on Stirling Street on October 5 and stealing a television and moneybox.

On October 9, he broke into the Overgate and stole a tub of yoghurt, a tub of chocolate and a large kitchen knife from Fuel.

MacNair also admitted stealing two bags, a baseball cap, nine sets of children’s socks, four shoe protector sprays, one pair of trainers and two female display trainers from Schuh.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said MacNair accepted he was remanded for his own benefit and had applied for courses during his time on remand.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond told MacNair: “These three charges are serious matters. You are 18 still and I take that into account. I do have to impose a custodial sentence. They are far too serious even for somebody of your age.”

MacNair was sentenced to 383 days of detention.