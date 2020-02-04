Smashed windscreens, broken wingmirrors, ripped-up fences: ‘Drunk or high’ teens rampage through Dundee street

A gang of teenagers rampaged through a city street causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The “out of control” teens smashed car windows, ripped off windows, jumped on bonnets and ripped up fences in an “orgy of destruction”.

Around 20 boys and girls are understood to have been involved in the incident, which took place on Kinghorne Road, on Saturday night.

According to residents the trouble happened in two waves, with some of the culprits believed to be as young as 13 and 14.

It is understood that the group had congregated on the Law, where they reportedly been drinking booze or taking drugs.

Residents were too terrified to leave their homes to confront the marauding youths and were forced to call the police.

Resident Mike Hayes said:” There were two waves of teenagers going up and then back down the road.

“My wing mirror was smashed as was that of someone who had been staying with us.

“There was a lot of noise and some of the teenagers appeared to be jumping on cars.

“Some residents including myself went out but we weren’t prepared to tackle the teenagers. ”

One resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said it was terrifying.

He said:”We were in the house when we heard to commotion outside.

“This was at about 9.30pm

“My wing mirror was totally smashed. Other residents had their wing mirrors ripped off too and one car had it’s windscreen smashed.

“One of my neighbours had their fence ripped to bits.

“They were going wild, they were like feral youths out of control and rampaging down the road.

“It was utter mayhem and the police were called.

‘There were around 20 teenagers, boys and girls.

“They came from the direction of the Law. It was pretty clear that the majority had been either drinking or taking drugs.

“They were on an orgy of destruction and nothing was going to stop them. ”

Terrified residents said they looked out of their homes when they heard shouting and banging and glass being smashed but were too afraid to confront the teenagers.

Residents said that the teenagers they witnessed appeared to be high on drink and or drugs.

It is understood that they had come from the Law where they had gathered.