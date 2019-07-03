Jail for serial criminal who tried to smash stolen car into Dundee petrol station

A serial criminal who tried to smash through a petrol station in a stolen car has been jailed.

Guy Weston was locked up for two years after he admitted driving the car into the entrace of the Tesco South Road filling station with intent to steal on February 9.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the vehicle was stolen from an address on Carnoustie’s Ravensby Road, along with a handbag and its contents.

Weston was initially indicted on a string of charges but had guilty pleas to six charges accepted.

As well as the Tesco store, Weston also targeted Adil’s Convenience Store in Muirhead on the same day, stealing cigarettes, chargers and washing detergent.

Between February 10-11, Weston stole a handbag and its contents, car keys, a purse and bank cards from an address on Arbroath’s Ethie Terrace.

The 37-year-old also pleaded guilty to inducing an employee at the Shell garage on Queenswell Raod, Forfar, to accept a £18.80 payment with a stolen bank card on February 11.

On the same day, Weston, a prisoner of HMP Perth, also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at police headquarters on West Bell Street by making racially offensive remarks.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty said Weston appreciated a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Weston was sentenced to two years in prison by Sheriff Tom Hughes.