Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews smart lights

In these dismal times, we need to bring a little colour into our lives. And how do we do that? Get some smart lights which will transform your home while brightening up your lockdown gloom.

£79.99

Lifx’s strips are ideal for atmospheric lighting, either round the TV, on top of a bookcase or under shelves. Control is via an app and, unlike many similar smart lights, you don’t need a hub. There are millions of colours to choose from, but, annoyingly, you can’t animate them. The app is easy to use, and the strip can be controlled through your smart speaker.

£39.99

A lot of money for a bulb, but it is ideal for those who want to take a cautious step into the world of smart lights. KL130 bulbs can be bought one at a time, and individually linked to the Kasa app, so you can gradually build up the perfect lighting system. Dimmable and compatible with Alexa, Google and Siri, it also has a 22-year bulb life.

£89.00 (for the Starter Pack)

Give your room some personality by using Nanoleaf’s panels to create a one-off design. The Starter Pack has four panels, which can be configured in numerous patterns, but it can be added to until it covers a whole wall, if you wish. Each unit is customisable in terms of lighting effects, and the overall appearance is mesmerizing. Again, not cheap, but like all the lights here, running costs are minimal, and it should last for years.