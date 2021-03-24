‘Small’ outbreak of superbug VRE found in Ninewells Hospital

A “small” outbreak of superbug VRE has been detected at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The suspected cases have been found in the haematology department in ward 34.

Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) can cause dangerous wound and bloodstream infections.

It is one of a number of drug-resistant bacteria considered a rising threat to human health.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is investigating a small number of suspected vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) cases in ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place.”

The spokesperson did not reveal how many cases when asked.