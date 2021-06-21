‘Small number of people’ linked to St Andrews bar test positive for Covid-19

A small number of people linked to The Keys Bar in St Andrews have tested positive for Covid-19, NHS Fife have confirmed.

The cases were reported in the past week, and the public health authority are now asking anyone who attended the bar between June 11 and June 17 to remain extra aware of any possible signs of the virus.

Close contacts of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate and the pub has been closed and deep cleaned.

‘We will have to remain closed until further notice’

The pub made patrons aware of the outbreak through a post on their Facebook page, saying: “Unfortunately we will have to remain closed till further notice, as few of our staff have to self isolate after being contacted by test and protect.

“Pub was deep cleaned and we are hoping to have enough staff to re open next weekend.

“Stay safe everyone.”

Free home tests available

NHS Fife have advised that any pub-goers who experience symptoms of the virus take a test at a the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews.

In a statement made on their website they added: “Testing is available seven days a week at Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews for those with symptoms.

“Getting tested can potentially help prevent many more people catching the virus and is absolutely free.

“Around one in three people who become infected with COVID-19 may not feel unwell, but can still spread the virus without knowing it.

“A recent expansion of COVID-19 testing in Fife for those without symptoms means that home testing kits can now be collected free of charge from more than 60 locations across the Kingdom, including many local high street pharmacies.”