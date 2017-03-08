A small business in Dundee is set to save hundreds of pounds a year in energy costs just by making a few small alterations to their shop — such as fitting draught excluders and getting a smart meter.

An ‘energy doctor’ from the Carbon Trust went along to independent yarn and craft shop Fluph, on Blackness Road, to provide energy saving tips.

The owner is now looking forward to saving hundreds of pounds a year and improving her cash flow.

A spokesman for the Carbon Trust said many small businesses in the city will be looking for new ways to save on costs as a result of looming business rates rises in Scotland.

“Between now and 2020 every household in England, Scotland and Wales will be offered a smart energy meter at no additional cost.

“Smart meters will replace traditional energy meters, providing consumers with accurate bills, near real time information on energy usage, and greater control over their use of gas and electricity.

“They are an essential technology upgrade, unprecedented in its scale, to improve Great Britain’s energy infrastructure.

“Almost five million smart meters have already been installed in homes and microbusinesses so far.

“We are currently working to let small businesses in Scotland, with fewer than 10 employees, know about smart meters and the cost-saving benefits they can bring to their businesses.”