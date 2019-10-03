Thursday, October 3rd 2019 Show Links
Smacking could be made illegal in Scotland by MSPs – do you think parents should be allowed to smack their children?

by Frances Rougvie
October 3, 2019, 10:40 am
© PAPlans to make smacking a child illegal were backed by five of the seven MSPs on the Equalities and Human Rights Committee at its first stage towards becoming law.
Smacking children could be made illegal in Scotland today if MSPs vote to change the law to ban their physical punishment.

The smacking ban is set to be voted on by the Scottish Parliament and would give children the same protection from violence as adults by removing the defence of justifiable assault in Scots law.

The Bill, introduced by Scottish Greens MSP John Finnie, faces its final vote on Wednesday, with the former police officer calling for cross-party support for the “vital legal protections for Scotland’s children”.

John Finnie.

Removing a parent’s right to hit their child would bring Scotland up to international standards, Mr Finnie has argued, adding: “Physical punishment has no place in 21st Century”.

The Tele wants to know what our readers think about the smacking ban.

