Man admits being ‘slumped’ at wheel of car in Dundee while high on valium

A man has admitted being found slumped behind the wheel of car while high on valium.

Darren Anderson, 30, admitted being in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs as well as having no insurance on Mauchline Avenue on Tuesday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Kingsway East man had to be roused by police officers who found him in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

Anderson, who said he had taken valium, had sentence deferred until next month for reports.