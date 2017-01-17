Businesses have reported a slump in sales after part of a busy road was closed for water works maintenance.

Strathmartine Road northbound between Strathmore Avenue and Hill Street shut last Monday for between five and six weeks, with a diversion route in place along Main Street, Dens Road and Moncur Crescent.

The work is part of Scottish Water’s ongoing £5 million refurbishment of pipes in the city.

Sohail Ahmad, sales assistant at Drinks Mart, on the corner of Harcourt Street and Strathmartine Road, said business was down “considerably” compared with previous years.

He said: “After Christmas time, we usually notice sales going down but not as much as this. I’d say we are down about £2,000 in sales this week compared with normal.

“A lot of the other shops on this side of the road have said the same.

“When people don’t have parking, then they just aren’t coming to the shop. The only people we are getting in are local people within walking distance who come by foot. We’ve lost all the passing trade.”

Moeez Tahir, who owns the adjacent computer repair shop Tech Repairs, said his sales were down by more than half.

He said: “Usually we have people coming past and coming in but it’s been so quiet since the work started. I’d say business is down by more than 50% of what it should be. It would be good if we were compensated for this.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “These essential works, part of a £5m mains upgrade, are being done to ensure both households and businesses can continue to receive fresh, clean drinking water long into the future.

“During any Scottish Water works, a road or lane closure is only ever a last resort and on this occasion at Strathmartine Road the northbound closure is in place after consultation with Dundee City Council to help minimise disruption.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during this essential upgrade.”