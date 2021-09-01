Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News

Slower Perth trains could make tourists think twice about Stone of Destiny trips

By Peter John Meiklem
September 1, 2021, 2:58 pm
An artist's impression of the stone in a refreshed Perth City Hall.
Plans for substantially slower train journeys between Perth and Edinburgh could deter thousands of tourists from travelling to see the Stone of Destiny.

Perth’s three leading SNP politicians – MSPs John Swinney, Jim Fairlie and MP Pete Wishart – have raised the issue.

The ScotRail proposals mean passengers travelling from Perth to Edinburgh will swap trains at Stirling or travel around the Fife circle.

The Fife circle option would add approximately 20 minutes on to an already lengthy journey, the three politicians argue.

The Perth trio said the timetable change had angered local commuters as they called for a re-think.

What could train changes mean for Fair City’s tourism drive?

The Stone of Destiny is set to become the centrepiece of the £26.5 million Perth City Hall museum. It is due to open in 2024.

It is estimated the display could bring an extra 163,000 visitors to the city each year.

An artist’s impression of the new Perth City Hall.

But Mr Swinney, Fairlie and Wishart suggest the changes – if implemented – could strip the shine from the stone’s much heralded homecoming.

Their shared consultation response states:  “It is likely that Perth will see increased footfall in the years ahead, with the relocation of the Stone of Destiny to a newly renovated Perth City Hall.

“It is therefore vital that strong public transport links are kept in place between Scotland’s major population centres.”

Edinburgh sits at the heart of the Scottish tourism industry, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and around a third of total overnight tourism expenditure. 

Deputy first minister calls for service ‘erosion’ rethink

Scottish Government deputy first minister John Swinney said numerous constituents have contacted him to complain about the rail service “erosion”.

He added: “These proposed changes will negatively impact all rail users in Perth and the surrounding areas who travel to Edinburgh.

“Whether they are travelling for work, to meet family or simply to visit the capital, the journeys of my constituents will be needlessly complicated or elongated.

“I would urge Scotrail to reconsider these proposals and to reflect upon the level of opposition in the local community to these plans.”

The Scottish Government will take ownership of the ScotRail franchise from March next year.

If agreed, the timetable changes will apply from May 2022 – months after the Scottish Government has assumed control.

On launching a consultation on  its revised timetable, a ScotRail spokesman said a “new, better performing” timetable will be a “foundation to encourage a return to public transport following the pandemic.”

The first minister confirmed plans to move the stone from Edinburgh to Perth in December last year. It is the ancient crowning seat for Scottish royalty.