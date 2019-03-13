‘Slow progress’ for Dundee striker Andrew Nelson on heel injury

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has revealed mixed news on the Dark Blues injury front.

Despite an injection to try to help his heel injury, striker Andrew Nelson is still struggling for fitness.

The former Sunderland man has made an instant impact since signing in January but his last goal, an equaliser against Livingston in a 2-1 win, has proved costly.

He’s not featured since after injuring his heel while celebrating and is yet to return to training.

With big games on the horizon after the international break, Dens gaffer Jim is reluctant to take any risks against Celtic on Sunday.

He said: “Neller is the same. He’s not any better yet. It’s the status quo with him.

“Sometimes injections work, sometimes they don’t.

“It’s slow progress. He’s still feeling pain, especially when he puts his foot into his boot. It squeezes the heel.

“We’ll not be risking anybody. The bottom line is that if he’s not right, he’s not right.

“We wouldn’t play anybody who is 50% fit or even 75% fit. There’s no point in doing that.

“When he’s ready, he’s ready and we’ve got other good players who can play there.”

The good news for the manager, however, was the return of Andrew Davies to full training yesterday.

Signed from Hartlepool in January, the central defender broke his foot in a bounce match before he could make his club debut.

Jim said: “Davies had his first full session yesterday.

“We’re delighted to have him back with us.

“It’s a matter of getting his general fitness back up.

“He’s been working so hard in the gym but football movements are different when you’re back on a big pitch.

“Hopefully we can get a good training week into him and take it from there.

“Potentially we could look at playing him for the reserves next week. We’ll see.”

There were a couple of bumps and bruises from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hearts with Andy Dales and Scott Wright feeling knocks before being subbed.

Jim added: “There were a couple of knocks (Dales and Wright) picked up against Hearts but nothing major.

“Everybody will be fine for the weekend.”