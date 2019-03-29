Slovakia call-up can benefit me and Dundee United believes striker Pavol Safranko

In the end, wins over Ross County and Alloa meant it was not an issue, but losing main striker Pavol Safranko for two games last week because of international duty with Slovakia was a worry for Dundee United.

Whether it’s for him or others, the man himself believes such call-ups can only be good for the Tangerines.

Because the 24-year-old feels it has to be a strong indication that United are heading in the right direction.

And he’s convinced his 10 days away working with the likes of Napoli superstar Marek Hamsik can only be a benefit.

While he was away, Safranko made brief substitute appearances in two Euro 2020 qualifiers, a home win against Hungary and a narrow defeat against Wales in Cardiff.

While he would have liked more game time, as a proud Slovakian he admits making his first competitive appearances for his national team have given him a big boost.

“I did want to play a little more than I did but, for me, it was a very big experience to play in important matches for my country for the first time,” he said.

“And, if I was disappointed I did not play for more minutes on the pitch, I have to remember that most of the players are playing football in Serie A in Italy or other top divisions in Europe.

“Dundee United is a great club but right now we are in the second league of the country, so just to make the squad was a good thing.”

The call-up was a reward for some excellent performances in tangerine this season by the man who is on loan from Danes Aalborg.

For him, however, he sees his Euro involvement as just as good a reflection on his temporary team-mates at Tannadice.

“I am not in the Slovakia squad without my team-mates at Tannadice. It is them who give me the chance to play well and without them I am nothing.

“I have to thank them for that and, as well as my team-mates who are here, I do not forget Fraser Aird (now on loan at Queen of the South).

“Of the goals I score for Dundee United, he has six assists so I must say a big thank you to him.”

For Safranko, last week was a hugely beneficial learning experience and he admits being up close and personal with Hamsik was something special.

“He is an amazing player. To see the things he does in games and when we train was something that was incredible.

“To be at work with a player as good as he is must help me. If it does, then it is a help to Dundee United as well.”

For all that pride at being recognised by his country again, two years after he was capped in friendlies against Uganda and Sweden, he admits hearing United fans chant his name when he returned to club action in the win at Dunfermline on Tuesday night was almost as special.

Late in the 1-0 success he was given a standing ovation and his name was sung after he chased down what looked a lost cause and forced Pars keeper Ryan Scully into conceding a corner.

“I love these fans and I know they think the same as me. They believe you must give everything when you play and if you do they will thank you,” he added.

The general view was he turned in a Man-of-the-Match performance at East End Park, but never being one to rest on his laurels, Safranko was still self-critical of contribution.

“I believe I should have had two goals and I was disappointed I did not score my chances. What was most important was we won.

“We are now very close to Ross County at the top and they must win the extra games they have to stop us catching them. That is not easy.”