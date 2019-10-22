Slimmers donate to vulnerable by collecting 120 bags for Dundee foodbanks

Slimmers have come up with a real recipe for success by collecting 120 bags for city foodbanks.

Three Dundee Slimming World groups clubbed together and produced the bumper donation in just one week.

The group collected so much that the foodbank van had to make two runs.

Ginevra McComiskie, a consultant, heaped praise on her members and said: “Everyone pitched in and they have all been great.

“It has been a massive response and all in just one week.

“I asked everyone at my three classes in Dundee if they could bring in donations and it was a great effort.

“We started to put the food into bags and quickly filled at least 60.”

Foodbank organisers ask for non-perishable goods such as pasta, rice, tinned vegetables, canned fruit and coffee.

Dundee has reported a rise in the need for foodbanks throughout the city due to several factors.

Universal Credit is cited as the biggest reason for forcing people to go without benefits for up to six weeks while their other payments are stopped and merged into one.

Another factor has been the zero-hour contracts taken up by desperate workers while unemployment continues to be an issue in the city, and forcing families to rely on the charity to feed their children.

A spokesman for the Stobswell foodbank in Albert Street recently reported a rise in demand for toilet paper.

He said: “It is seen as an essential along with fruit, vegetables, pasta and UHT milk.”

The foodbanks also stock baby wipes, coffee and tea bags to help out families in need.

Meanwhile, big-hearted Ginevra and her Slimming World (SW) members donated more than £1,700 to Cancer Research following a sponsored 50-mile walk in a month to mark the company’s 50th anniversary.

And one of her members, Catherine Strachan, hit the headlines in the Tele by becoming the national winner of the firm’s golden anniversary contest to lose 50% of their body weight.

Catherine was given shopping vouchers and a letter from the SW founder.

She said: “The vouchers have come just in time for some Christmas shopping.”

Finally, the SW foodbank donations were collected last Friday afternoon.