Slessor Gardens: Who’s got the love to fill city venue?

Music supremo Geoff Ellis has revealed some of the superstar acts he could bring to the Waterfront – if he could get permission from Dundee City Council to put on a show.

The DF Concerts boss – the brains behind T In The Park and TRNSMT – believes the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Florence and the Machine, Madness and the Courteeners could all headline Slessor Gardens as part of a series of summer shows.

The promoter previously brought Capaldi and Primal Scream to Slessor as part of September’s 3D Festival celebrating the opening of the V&A Museum.

However, he told the Tele he had contacted the council to discuss hosting gigs at the Waterfront – only to be told he could only host shows elsewhere in the city.

Geoff said: “We would love to establish some outdoor concerts in Dundee.

“However, we were informed that there was not really any suitable availability this summer for Slessor Gardens.

“The alternative outdoor areas in the city offered to us were not really suitable for what we were planning.

“This summer we have put additional emphasis on our outdoor programme in Edinburgh.

“If Slessor Gardens became available in the future during the summer months, we’d be keen to use the space to bring a similar level of superstars to music fans in Dundee.”

We spoke to members of the Dundee public to find out who they would like to see perform in the city. Neil Duncan, 56, who has lived in Dundee for 20 years said: “I would like to see any of those punk bands such as Angelic Upstarts, Cockney Rejects or Dropkick Murphys.

“I would call myself an aging punk rocker.”

Sophie Harris, 25, said she would like to see English rock band Busted perform in the city, adding: “It would be incredible.”

Her friend Katie Shiel, 20 added she would like to see Two Door Cinema Club at Slessor Gardens. As it happens, the three-piece indie act play Fat Sams next week.

Jack Brady, 20, said: “It would be good to see Lewis Capaldi come back and play, and McFly or Busted. I would also like to see Shawn Mendes.”

Josh Harper, 19, said: “George Ezra would be pretty cool to see. Gregory Porter, he’s a jazz man.

“I know a lot of people who go outside of Dundee to see Ariana Grande, maybe more of that sort of headline name.”

Apart from the 3D Festival, only the Liz Hobbs Group (LHG) has staged concerts on the space.

The company’s first planned summer show at Slessor Gardens this year proved a huge flop, with Craig David’s gig hastily relocated to Caird Hall – a venue a quarter of the size – after poor ticket sales.

Several promoters say they contacted the council to arrange a new outdoor show after the Craig David gig was moved, and claim to have been met with silence.

While the council insists there is no arrangement in place between itself and LHG, emails seen by the Tele show meetings were held between senior council officers Gregor Hamilton and Sarah Craig and LHG’s events director to discuss “formalising the relationship”.

Dundee City Council said: “The council is continuing to carefully consider the future of Slessor Gardens as a venue.”