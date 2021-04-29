Slessor Gardens Pavilion officially opened to the public for the first time on Thursday, with Jannetta’s Gelateria announcing a new flavour to celebrate the occasion.

The pavilion, which is the latest development in the city’s £1 billion waterfront transformation, has opened just in time for summer.

‘I’m delighted to see them opening up, just as the weather improves and the lockdown eases’

Councillor Mark Flynn officially unveiled the venue on Thursday, where he stopped to try Jannetta’s new marmalade and ginger flavour ice-cream, which is exclusive to the Slessor Gardens location.

The new taste has already proven popular, with eyewitnesses claiming that there have been regular long queues for this right through the waterfront park.

The councillor said: “Jannetta’s are exactly the type of local, high-quality and well-known business that we had in mind for the pavilion at Slessor Gardens when it was planned and built, so I’m delighted to see them opening up, just as the weather improves and the lockdown eases.

“We concluded the lease earlier this year and since then Owen and his team have been working hard in preparation for today’s official opening.”

‘This is an extremely exciting step.’

Jannetta’s owner Owen Hazel was also happy to see the pavilion being opened to the public.

He added: “This is an extremely exciting step and the most amazing news for the Jannetta’s team and family.

“We would like to thank Dundee City Council for their help in making this happen.

“As well as working with Mackays on the new flavour, we have also teamed up with Mezzaluna, Dundee to provide a range of Italian cuisine at the site.”