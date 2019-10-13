Slessor Gardens attracts interest from promoters

Dundee’s newest concert space is now attracting the attention of the biggest gig promoters in Scotland after council bosses opened it up to new bids.

DF Concerts – the firm behind Glasgow’s TRNSMT, and formerly T In The Park – has confirmed it is interested in putting on shows at Slessor Gardens.

Led by gig guru Geoff Ellis, it is among several firms contacted by Dundee City Council in recent days to discuss Waterfront shows.

LCC Live – behind gigs by Kaiser Chiefs, Madness and Jess Glynne in Montrose in the summer – and local company Events 105 are also exploring the idea of putting on shows.

That means another promoter could be on board for the first time, with the Liz Hobbs Group having been responsible for all shows since Slessor Gardens opened as a venue in 2017.

According to internal documents, the local authority had previously planned to sign a deal with LHG to formalise the relationship, but that appears to have fallen by the wayside.

It is hoped that opening Slessor Gardens up to new approaches for live music will attract a wider variety of acts beyond those offered by LHG.

DF Concerts has been responsible for bringing Royal Blood, The Libertines, Biffy Clyro, Bombay Bicycle Club and Idlewild to Dundee, while LCC Live also brought Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to Inverness in June.

A spokeswoman for DF said: “Dundee City Council has been in touch with us to say Slessor Gardens is available.

“We have gone back straight away to say we are interested, as we have been looking to bring something to Dundee for some time.”

Les Kidger, director of LCC Live, said: “LCC has looked at Dundee, in particular Slessor Gardens, for a number of years.

“We look forward to continued dialogue with Dundee City Council on exploring the possibility of bringing shows to Dundee.”

Events 105 – which had previously hoped to bring a “multi-platinum artist” to Slessor Gardens, has also indicated renewed interest.

The firm said: “We are certainly exploring our options.”