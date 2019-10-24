‘Sleeping giant’ is ready to awaken, says Dundee United coach Lee McCulloch

Assistant boss Lee McCulloch says results like the 4-0 loss at Queen of the South show Dundee United are miles away from where they want to be – but he insists they are getting closer week by week.

McCulloch, boss Robbie Neilson and fellow-assistant Gordon Forrest all put pen to paper on contract extensions to 2022 last week.

The coaching team have been given the target of finally getting the Tangerines back to the top flight this season.

The former Scotland international says the club’s home form this campaign shows they have the ability to do that, starting this weekend as they welcome Dunfermline to Tannadice.

The Tangerines will defend their 100% record on home turf in the Championship against the Pars aiming to add to the impressive 18 goals they’ve scored in just four matches.

He told the Tele: “We spoke pre-season about making Tannadice a fortress again and a hard place to come.

“The only way we will do that is to win games and then, with that, hopefully, the fans come back.

“When they do that it is a very intimidating place to play football for any away team.

“The only way is to win football games and we have done that at home this season.

“We are getting there, we’re not where we want to be, miles off, but we have a vision.

“Hopefully, it all goes to plan and we get promotion this year.

“As long as we entertain fans then they’ll turn up for matchdays.

“The detail that goes into training and the effort is brilliant.

“The standard has been raised, even from last season.

“We want to keep the momentum of that going and play attractive football. Hopefully, we can then give them something to shout about come the end of the season.”

McCulloch says it didn’t take long to consider whether he wanted to extend his stay at the club for another two-and-a-half years alongside Robbie and fellow- assistant Gordon Forrest.

“It’s great to have it all signed last week,” said McCulloch.

“I’m delighted to be at Dundee United and it’s great to be working alongside (sporting director) Tony Asghar as well as Robbie and Gordon on a daily basis.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision to extend my stay here, I know the size of the club and I still see it as a sleeping giant, even though we are sitting at the top of the league.

“I think we have a Premiership team and a top-six club, no problem at all, with the history and following the club has. How can you not enjoy working in an establishment like this?”

McCulloch added: “Tony came in and addressed how he wanted to change the culture and environment at the club alongside the manager.

“I think they have done that and myself and Gordon Forrest, as assistants, are here to help with that.

“That comes from the recruitment of players, from training every day and standards around the training ground and Tannadice.

“I think we have done pretty well with that and training every day is conducted to a high standard.

“It’s also about bringing that learning culture to the place, especially for the young players.

“The manager loves to put youth in the first team which he has shown with Chris Mochrie, Louis Appere, Logan Chalmers and lots of others.

“At Dundee United, it’s not about age, it’s about if you’re good enough then you’ll play first team.

“I think that only adds to us getting Dundee United back on the footballing map.”