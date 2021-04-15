Sleazy window cleaners solo sex act at Perth beauty spot in front of family

A sleazy window cleaner drove to a popular beauty spot in his works van to carry out a sex act in front of a young couple and their child.

David Anderson, 37, got out of his company window cleaning van and pulled down his trousers while looking directly at the family.

He then carried out a solo sex act in front of them but was easily traced and identified because of the company name on the side of his van.

Perth Sheriff Court was told on Wednesday Anderson’s career was in tatters and his wife stopped talking to him when she found out what he had done.

The court heard Anderson pulled into the Jubilee Car Park on Kinnoull Hill in Perth – a popular spot with walkers and families – on June 29 last year.

He admitted intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner so the couple in their car would see them.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told the court: “This type of conduct is entirely sexual.

“It cannot be anything other than that. There is no other purpose to it.

“He was doing it whilst looking at the complainers in a beauty spot and that could only have been for the sexual gratification of himself or for alarming the complainers, or both.”

Sex offender

Sheriff Neil Bowie agreed the offence had a “significant sexual element” and placed Anderson, of Glenartney Terrace, Perth, on the sex offenders register.

He said: “You were masturbating in a public place whilst looking towards these individuals to gain their attention.

“There’s a significant sexual aspect to this offence.”

Anderson was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work in the community and was placed under supervision for three years.

He was ordered to attend the Tay Project rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “This has had a calamitous effect on his career and private life.”