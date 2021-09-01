‘Slap in the face’: Fife criminals have 21,000 hours of unpaid community work written off

Criminals in Fife sentenced to community payback orders are being let “off the hook”, it has been claimed, after it was revealed 21,000 hours of unpaid work was never carried out.

The Scottish Government says it used “extraordinary powers” in January to write off parts of community payback orders because of the coronavirus crisis.

Community payback orders are used by courts as an alternative to prison sentences and can include unpaid work, such as picking up litter.

But the decision to scrap the hours has been branded a “slap in the face” to victims of crime in Fife by one local politician.

Figures obtained by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser show criminals in Fife sentenced to community payback orders had more than 21,000 hours waived – nearly three times the Scottish average.

The Scottish Conservative MSP claims the SNP government is “letting criminals off the hook” in the kingdom – which had the second highest number of hours written off in Scotland.

Across the country 262,153 unpaid hours of work given to criminals have been written off.

That included more than 6,000 in each of Dundee and Perth and Kinross, and 4,749 in Angus.

Mr Fraser said: “The amount of community payback orders cut by the SNP in Fife is absolutely staggering.

“They’ve let criminals off the hook by writing off these sentences. That is a total slap in the face to victims of crime across Fife.

“SNP ministers need to ensure these community sentences are taken seriously and fulfilled.”

He added: “It is the latest example of the SNP letting down victims.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to push for a victims’ law to be introduced to put victims first and end the SNP’s soft-touch justice system, by ensuring criminals receive appropriately tough sentences.”

The Scottish Government says the move was necessary to prevent the build-up of unpaid work because of public health restrictions.

A spokesperson said: “The justice system holds those who commit offences to account and community-based sentences have helped contribute to record low reconviction rates in recent years.

Scottish Government defends writing off unpaid work

“The pandemic has been an unprecedented public health challenge.

“This was recognised by parliament when last year it approved legislation to allow community orders to be varied where necessary, as well as regulations earlier this year to reduce unpaid work hours.”

However, orders imposed for domestic abuse, sexual offending and stalking were excluded.

The spokesperson added: “Our justice system has continued to operate effectively despite the challenges of the pandemic and those on community orders will still serve the majority of their sentences.”