Sky’s the limit for Tayside school leavers who fancy careers as pilots

School leavers contemplating their career options are being encouraged to explore a future in flight.

Tayside Aviation in Dundee is holding an open day to promote the career and entry paths to becoming a pilot.

Specifically, the event will highlight the degree programme which can see students as young as 17 take to the skies as a commercial pilot just three years later.

© Supplied

A pilot also earns the fourth-highest graduate salary in the UK, starting at around £36,000, with all graduates placed with a partner airline.

The event, which will run from 11am until 1pm on Saturday 31 August 2019, will include a presentation to potential candidates and their parents, a tour of various aircraft and flight simulator and a chance to meet some existing students.

Launched as a Scottish ‘first’ in conjunction with Middlesex University, the BSc (Hons) Professional Aviation Pilot Practice course accepts two intakes per year, in April and October, with over 70 students currently working towards their degree.

By embarking on the degree, students can also access funding to help with the often prohibitive costs of becoming a pilot.

© DC Thomson

This reduces the cost of the training by a half, from around £120K in an integrated flying school to around £60,000 at Tayside Aviation, and includes a Flying Instructor Rating.

The three-year programme with Tayside Aviation includes structured hours building as well as the CPL, ME IR and MCC training.

James Watt, Managing Director, Tayside Aviation said, “With pupils having now digested their exam results, many will be contemplating their futures so we’re keen to encourage them to consider a career in aviation, and to dispel a few myths in the process.

“For example, many people think the costs will be prohibitive but, because students are eligible for financial assistance, the degree is a fantastic and much more affordable pathway to becoming a pilot, compared to gaining a licence privately.

“The degree also kills two birds with one stone – instead of attending university for three or four years, and then job hunting, students can pursue the degree and training simultaneously, taking to the skies as a commercial pilot in just three years.

“We’re looking for students with a strong work ethic, aptitude and ability. It’s fantastic to see our students’ skills and confidence grow, and to watch their careers take off thereafter.”

© Supplied

Recent graduates include Gavin Ritchie, 25, from Dundee, who landed the position of First Officer with Flybe late last year. Gavin was two years into the University of Dundee’s Mechanical Engineering degree when he decided to switch to Tayside Aviation’s flying degree.

Gavin said, “When I first heard about the degree, I felt this was the ideal route for me. It meant I could continue studying for a degree, but also undertake commercial flight training, with the end goal of landing a job with an airline.

“The degree focuses on critical reflection and helps promote self-development throughout each flying stage. In a professional environment, this is very important for progressing through the flight training, but also for developing skills as a flight instructor and airline pilot in the long term.

“I would definitely like to gain captaincy in the coming years, but also use my experience from flight instruction to progress to more senior training roles within the airline. I have a lot to thank Tayside Aviation for and will look back on my days here very fondly.”

Full entry requirements for the degree course can be viewed at www.taysideaviation.com or by calling 01382 644372.

To register your interest for the open day, email recruitment@taysideaviation.com.