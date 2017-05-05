Sky Sports staff have been branded “idiots” after a major blunder while previewing Dundee’s clash with Kilmarnock tomorrow.

Instead of brandishing the Dark Blue’s badge, they used the crest of arch rivals United.

Just wow. @SkySportsNewsHQ this is embarrassing. Do you give any single bit of respect to Scottish football? Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/CHNhTbIkpQ — John (@JB1888) May 5, 2017

Presenter Rob Wotton and ex-Arsenal ace Paul Merson were discussing the crunch Premiership game oblivious to the cock-up.

The mistake is even more embarrassing for the channel as former pundit Neil McCann now has the reins at Dens Park.

Adding to the embarrassment the caption accompanying the piece read: “Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle”.

Sky sports with the Dundee Utd badge up for super six predictions Kilmarnock v Dundee 😂😂😂 how hard is it to google a badge pic.twitter.com/84sYuLWmFW — Liam Fellenger (@LiamFellenger) May 5, 2017

Taking to social media, one football fan said: “Sky Sports News showing their lack of care for the Scottish game.”

Another added: “Can anyone at @SkySports confirm if Kilmarnock are playing Dundee, Dundee United or Partick Thistle?”

To confirm: Kilmarnock host Dundee FC at Rugby Park, Dundee United travel to Morton in the last game of the Championship season prior to the play-offs and Partick Thistle take on Rangers at Firhill.

It’s not the first time Sky Sports have failed to spot the difference between the two Dundee clubs.

Last month after Paul Hartley was sacked, a United logo was used to accompany an online article, while a previous highlight reel showing a 4-0 Dundee United defeat at Celtic Park used a Dundee FC badge.