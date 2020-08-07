Sky customers frustrated as broadband issues leave thousands of Scots without internet

Sky broadband customers in parts of Scotland have been left without internet after the service stopped working earlier today.

Some customers said their broadband stopped working as early as 9.30am, with others reporting the fault nearer midday.

The internet provider became unavailable in many households across Dundee, Tayside and Fife, with text messages sent to some customers saying engineers were working on the issue.

One Sky broadband customer in Dundee said: “It’s just frustrating. I work from home and need my computer to work. Thankfully I can use my mobile to access the internet on my computer, but my phone bill will be huge if I go over my data allowance.

“Hopefully this is dealt with sooner rather than later.”

The firm released a statement today saying: “We are aware there are issues with some of our broadband services in the east of Scotland today.

“We have engineers working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and the majority of customers should now be back online. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Customers were advised to check the MySky app or visit servicestatus.sky.com for further updates.