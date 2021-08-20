Sky broadband outage: Investigation after customers unable to access some websites

Sky says it is investigating what caused many of its broadband users to lose connection to several websites on Friday morning.

The firm says the outage is being looked into as a “priority”.

Customers of Now – previously Now TV – have also been experiencing similar issues.

ℹ️ NEW: Sky Broadband Sky Broadband customers may be experiencing issues when trying to access some websites this morning. We're investigating this as a priority and we're sorry for any inconvenience.https://t.co/mh4Ipg3Yst — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 20, 2021

Access to some online banking services have also been affected.

Some local organisations including Fife Council have warned that access to their services may be affected.

⚠️There's seems to be some connectivity issues today for Sky broadband users. This may affect customers being able to access https://t.co/6sarlvFYFe. We'll keep you updated. — Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) August 20, 2021

The issue has reportedly resulted from errors in the domain name system – similar to a phone book for the internet.

Requests sent by Sky users appear to be going the wrong way, which may be leading to the connection issues.