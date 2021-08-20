Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Sky broadband outage: Investigation after customers unable to access some websites

By Katy Scott
August 20, 2021, 10:26 am Updated: August 20, 2021, 10:32 am
Sky customers across the UK are facing connectivity issues.
Sky says it is investigating what caused many of its broadband users to lose connection to several websites on Friday morning.

The firm says the outage is being looked into as a “priority”.

Customers of Now – previously Now TV – have also been experiencing similar issues.

Access to some online banking services have also been affected.

Some local organisations including Fife Council have warned that access to their services may be affected.

The issue has reportedly resulted from errors in the domain name system – similar to a phone book for the internet.

Requests sent by Sky users appear to be going the wrong way, which may be leading to the connection issues.