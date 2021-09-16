Sky broadband down across Scotland as users complain of outage

Sky says it is investigating as broadband users across Scotland have been left without internet access.

Customers across the country – including in Dundee, Fife, Edinburgh and Aberdeen – have reported issues with the service.

The issue was reported at around 1pm on Thursday – though the cause is unclear.

A tweet from Sky says: “We are investigating an issue with Sky Broadband and Talk affecting some customers in east and central Scotland.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to complain about the outage, with many home workers affected.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sky WiFi going down when am trying to work from home is no what am needing the now.”

Another said: “Any news @SkyHelpTeam? I work from home and I am using my smartphone to have internet because the sky ADSL is down.”