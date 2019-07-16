Skippers set sail on the River Tay with charity group

Waves lap gently against the hull of charity boat Missel Thrush as it eases out of Tayport Harbour.

And the 15-metre vessel carries a small three-man crew plus a group of autistic adults from St Andrews-based Options in Life for an hour or so on the water.

It is another fun-filled day on the boat which belongs to Taymara (Tay Maritime Action) the voluntary organisation that has been taking meticulous care of the 57-year-old since buying it for a quid in France.

Development officer – and skipper for the day – David Kett was part of the purchasing team that travelled to hunt down the boat and now plays a big part on the River Tay for a variety of events.

David said: “We run a lot of different things on the boat and in the last few years we have staged everything from birthday parties to anniversary celebrations and from a wedding to several ceremonies scattering people’s ashes.

“We have also had numerous famous people onboard including Lorraine Kelly, Rowan Atkinson, Siouxsie from Siouxsie and the Banshees, Ben Fogle, Clive Anderson and the former MP Michael Portillo when he was filming his travel trip adventures.

“I remember that Siouxsie Sioux was very passionate about wildlife which is a bit of a contrast from her punk days of the 1970s.

“But we also have a variety of groups who enjoy a day out with us on the waves.”

He added: “We have run trips for children with terminal illnesses and also extend the trips to Perth.

“We set off from either Tayport Harbour or Broughty Ferry.

“We are always looking for new volunteers and they can be any age as long as they are fit and we will train them up.

“The push is on now to become a more diverse group and we are looking for women and ethnic minorities to join us.”

David and Bob Richmond, chairman of Taymara, were enlisted to purchase the Missel Thrush a few years ago to enhance the service designed to help vulnerable groups and individuals make positive changes in their lives through training at sea.

David said: “About four years ago Bob and I went out to France to a little place called Binic to meet Graham Meyer and discuss buying the Missel.

“He is from Guernsey but moored the boat at Binic. Anyway, after three days of discussions and drinking copious amounts of wine at night, we finally paid £1 for the boat!

“Graham is a very generous man and when he found out what we were going to use the boat for he gave us it for that knock down price.”

The boat is also used as part of a prisoner rehabilitation programme and David explained: “We work closely with Castle Huntly open prison and Lottery funding pays for the courses.

“The guys learn level two boat driving; first aid, VHF radio skills and diesel engineering.

“And it can all help with finding jobs for the prisoners once they have been released.”

Meanwhile, the trip with Options in Life turns back after about three miles and beyond the Lady Buoy green and Lady Buoy red close to Lady Shoal. Luckily, it reaches harbour before rain lashes the Tay.