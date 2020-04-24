Skies turn blue in Broughty Ferry for NHS workers

The skies around Broughty Ferry turned bright blue last night in recognition of NHS staff and other key workers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Tay Yacht Club enlisted the help of lighting expert Steve Page to turn their premises blue at 8pm for Clap for Carers.

The event, which happens across the country every Thursday, shows appreciation to care workers on the front line.

A spokesman for the yacht club said: “We worked in association with local lighting designer Steve Page to support the Broughty Ferry community’s recognition of all key workers’ efforts and to keep the #staysafe message out there.”

The Yacht Club’s building was illuminated as a blue beacon with the hashtag #staysafe projected onto the building. The effect was spotted by residents in Broughty Ferry and Tayport.

The spokesman added: “Steve Page’s event lighting business has, like many, come to a complete halt during the lockdown but recognises the great efforts people are going to in order to fight back against the disruption caused by Covid-19.”

Steve said: “I was delighted to work with the yacht club to rate the light show in recognition of all key workers.”

Steve has other plans for another blue lighting event next week, the details of which are still be confirmed.