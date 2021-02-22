Skies of Carnoustie filled with balloons in memory of teenager Adam Jones

The skies over Carnoustie were filled with balloons at the weekend as friends and family of Adam Jones gathered to remember him.

Dozens of people met at the beach front to let off the balloons in memory of the popular teenager.

Adam, 19, died at his Arbroath home just over a week ago.

His friends, including best mates, Kyle Penman, Kyle Munro and John Gall, have already been fundraising in Adam’s memory and organised the balloon release on Sunday.

They have also organised a sponsored walk to take place next Saturday, beginning in Wormit and ending at Adam’s mum Lisa Cuthbert’s house, where more balloons will be released.

© Kyle Penman

Lisa and the boys want to ensure that Adam’s memory and legacy live on and are determined to do what they can to try to ensure that no other families have to go through the same heartache.

All money raised in their efforts will be donated to Feeling Strong, a Tayside mental health charity and its chief executive, Brook Marshall, said: “Our thoughts are with Adam’s friends and family at this very difficult time.

“Any funds raised will be put towards developing a new crisis support service to help those who are in distress.

“We would also like to extend our support to any young people affected by suicide or mental health challenges, our peer listening service an be accessed via our website.”