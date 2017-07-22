A mother-of-four was jailed for six years after stabbing her husband to death in Tayside before telling a police worker: “The kids will never forgive me for killing their father.”

Louisa Anderson, 36, inflicted a single knife wound to the calf of her 39-year-old husband Douglas’s right leg which resulted in heavy blood loss after they were heard arguing at their home.

She later revealed: “I didn’t mean to kill him. It was in the leg. He wasn’t meant to die.”

She was originally charged with murdering her taxi driver husband on February 25 this year at the home they shared in Dunnock Park, Perth, but the Crown earlier accepted her guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide by striking him on the leg with a knife and killing him.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci earlier told the court it was “a totally tragic case”.

He said she loved her husband very much and added: “Even now she cannot envisage life without him.”

Tony Lenehan, counsel who appeared for Anderson at the High Court in Edinburgh , said every hour of time away from her children was “a special sort of punishment” for her.

He said: “She knows the tragedy that it is, as she knows the value of Douglas as a father and a husband. She knows the impact this will have on their children.”